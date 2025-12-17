Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Cable One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Up 2.0%

CABO opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. Cable One has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $384.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%.The firm had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 9.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.