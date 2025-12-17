Comparing Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.45 $774.03 million $0.61 9.06 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $17.00 billion 0.80 $1.51 billion $0.96 6.52

Profitability

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Hafnia. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hafnia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hafnia and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 29.50% 13.50% 8.46% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 12.71% 10.10% 6.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 1 0 1 3.00 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Hafnia has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hafnia pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hafnia beats Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

