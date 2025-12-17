Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Puma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Puma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma Company Profile

Puma stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Puma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

