Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEC shares. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Mayville Engineering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,180.24. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven L. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,511.02. This trade represents a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 222.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

MEC stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.43 million, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.13. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

