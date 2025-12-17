Floyd Petersen Sells 1,737 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd Petersen sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $44,623.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,767.86. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

