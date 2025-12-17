Bronwyn Barnes Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDRGet Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00.

Finder Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Finder Energy Company Profile

Oil and gas exploration

