David Rodger Stewart Purchases 120,000 Shares of Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) insider David Rodger Stewart acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,800. The trade was a 36.92% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

MAI opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$460.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

