Liberman Jeffery Sells 21,892 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 21,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $70,930.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,333.76. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EVC stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 984,510 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 265.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 572,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 415,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 74,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

