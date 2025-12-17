Marex Group plc Acquires Shares of 36,396 Hecla Mining Company $HL

Marex Group plc bought a new position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,442,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 302,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 347,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,030. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

