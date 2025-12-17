State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 16,985 Mesabi Trust $MSB

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,985 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. State of Wyoming owned about 0.13% of Mesabi Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $329,000.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mesabi Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.62. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The mining company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 82.80%.The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

About Mesabi Trust

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.