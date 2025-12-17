Lawrence Maglione Sells 18,231 Shares of Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Stock

Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Maglione sold 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,250. This represents a 39.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Data Storage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Data Storage had a net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data Storage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Data Storage Corp. ( NASDAQ:DTST Free Report ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Data Storage worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTST shares. Maxim Group lowered Data Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Data Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

