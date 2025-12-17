J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup raised J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

JSAIY stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. J. Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

