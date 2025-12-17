Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $16.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.3947.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Bank of America lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arvinas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 604,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 306,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,780,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.6%

ARVN stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $764.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.44. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

