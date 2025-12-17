Critical Contrast: Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Above Food Ingredients and Hf Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hf Foods Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Hf Foods Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Above Food Ingredients.

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and Hf Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A Hf Foods Group -3.71% 8.01% 3.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Above Food Ingredients and Hf Foods Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.19 -$39.49 million N/A N/A Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.11 -$48.51 million ($0.86) -2.98

Above Food Ingredients has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hf Foods Group.

Summary

Hf Foods Group beats Above Food Ingredients on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Above Food Ingredients

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

About Hf Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

