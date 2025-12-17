Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 15073065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 4.7%

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,975,858 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,389,841.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,259,637.16. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,016.65. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,011,557 shares of company stock valued at $193,213,892 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.