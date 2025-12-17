Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $55.4010, with a volume of 5341809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Amrize Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,930. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

