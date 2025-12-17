Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 4841865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 354.50%.The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.