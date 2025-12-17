Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 628,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 424,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

