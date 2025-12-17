Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $313.46 and last traded at $311.1940, with a volume of 2472440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.23 and its 200 day moving average is $282.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 152.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 70,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chubb by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

