Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $147.95.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
