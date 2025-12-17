iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,315 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,892,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,634,000 after purchasing an additional 452,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,142,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,096,000 after purchasing an additional 445,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 436,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,671,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

