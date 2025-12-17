Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April comprises about 1.3% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZAPR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

