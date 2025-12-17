Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,089 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,504,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,024,000 after buying an additional 470,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,157,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,792,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,537 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.