46,503 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

