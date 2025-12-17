EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF $AFMC

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,333 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFMC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 506.1% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 163,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AFMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

