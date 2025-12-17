Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $28.71

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.7097.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered Confluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

In other news, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 44,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,313,273.78. Following the sale, the executive owned 336,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,001.50. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,903.73. This trade represents a 58.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,452,567 shares of company stock worth $40,480,791. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 252.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.96 on Friday. Confluent has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Confluent’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

