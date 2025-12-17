Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Target Price at $222.38

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.3750.

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7%

NXST stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after buying an additional 394,437 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,152,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after acquiring an additional 294,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,461,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

