Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Critical Survey

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Careview Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -30.50% -1,078.01% -20.05% Careview Communications -39.94% N/A -78.17%

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Careview Communications has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 1 0 4 0 2.60 Careview Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Careview Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.65%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Careview Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Careview Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $90.05 million 1.76 -$38.07 million ($0.64) -5.25 Careview Communications $8.25 million N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Careview Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Careview Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection. The company offers genomic prostate score which provides personalized genomic insights to both physicians and patients navigating the complexities of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. It sells its products through urology sales force, consisting of direct sales representatives, strategic account managers, and regional sales managers. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Careview Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring. The company also offers Caregiver Platform that offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. In addition, it provides SitterView and TeleMedView that allows hospital staff to use CareView's video cameras to observe and communicate with patients remotely. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

