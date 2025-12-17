Contrasting Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) & Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -56.44% 9.64% 1.70% Sonder -42.27% N/A -22.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 2 4 9 0 2.47 Sonder 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 91.06%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Sonder.

Risk & Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Sonder”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $2.71 billion 0.55 -$231.16 million ($17.72) -0.84 Sonder $621.27 million 0.00 -$224.09 million ($22.08) -0.01

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Sonder on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

