Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.4286.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.56. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock worth $8,283,175. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,700,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 625,069 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 236,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.