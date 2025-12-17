Brokerages Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Target Price at $6.25

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

PROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PROK

ProKidney Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Jg Pereira sold 502,136 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $1,190,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProKidney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.