CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Receives $13.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.2813.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,609.52. The trade was a 34.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

