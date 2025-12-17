Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.2%

HCC stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $85.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,563,725. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.