Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HMC

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 66.2% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 99.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.