X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $3.71 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $324.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 343.67% and a negative net margin of 279.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Adam R. Craig bought 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.40. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 376,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

