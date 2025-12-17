KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $1,243.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,273.6154.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $1,010.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $1,170.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $1,135.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday.

KLAC stock opened at $1,223.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $1,284.47. The company has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,008.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.26% and a net margin of 33.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,704,954.10. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi raised its position in shares of KLA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,217,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5,697.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after buying an additional 95,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in KLA by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

