Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $61.27

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.2727.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
ON Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 5,888.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
