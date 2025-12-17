Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Price Target at $61.27

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.2727.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

NYSE ONON opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. ON has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 5,888.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

