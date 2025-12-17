Brokerages Set BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $42.53

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $122,792.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

