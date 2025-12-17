BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $151,240.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,891.40. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,401. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.