Analysts Set Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $77.91

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.9091.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 195.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 84,555 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

