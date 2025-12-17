Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $55.25

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PII
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 305.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 352.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 703,240 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $5,418,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 426.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of PII opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.12. Polaris has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.Polaris’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.13%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.