Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $121.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.2778.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $149.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,835. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 948 shares of company stock valued at $131,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,437,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,320,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,718,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

