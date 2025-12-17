Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.