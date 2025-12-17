International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 28.26%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,051.20. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $53,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,507.72. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,553,445 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 11.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

