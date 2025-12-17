Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,436,000 after buying an additional 676,697 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

