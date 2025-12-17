Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,739,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,169,000 after buying an additional 269,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,392,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,851,000 after acquiring an additional 621,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,599,000 after acquiring an additional 562,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.