TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 133.24% and a net margin of 84.13%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,687.12. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after buying an additional 1,149,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,008,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 868,697 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,442,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.