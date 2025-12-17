Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,229 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 569.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,036,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,024,000 after buying an additional 881,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth $3,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,245.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 5,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

