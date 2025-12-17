Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDLB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ponce Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Ponce Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

