Birkenstock (BIRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $521.1150 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Birkenstock by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

